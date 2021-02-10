Nonprofit Accion continues to assist local small businesses





Nonprofit Accion has continued to help assist local small businesses during these trying times. Recently they were able to assist local jeweler Stewart Benjamin with access to capitol. He came to Accion in late 2019 for funding to relocate to a better location within Hazard Center and to invest in tenant improvements.

In addition to loans, Accion also helps businesses with workshops and resources at their business development center. They know that many businesses need help right now to navigate different loans and funding. In addition, they are seeing several entrepreneurs look to start a business during this time.