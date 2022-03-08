Nonprofit ‘Adjoin’ aims to serve veterans and adults with disabilities





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Adjoin is a San Diego nonprofit that serves adults with disabilities and veterans in California, helping more than 1,400 clients every year throughout the state to get the services they need from living and housing, to employment and skills training, to social recreation.

Adjoin was built on the foundation that people deserve to have a sense of belonging.

Wendy Forkas, CEO of Adjoin, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the work of her organization.

Adjoin sits with individuals and determines their needs specifically, which could include finding a comfortable community and place to live, moving, cooking, cleaning, hygiene, hiring other staff and more, Forkas described.