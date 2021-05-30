Nonprofit and community group host La Mesa’s Day of Remembrance

LA MESA (KUSI) – Nonprofit La Mesa Conversations and community group Envision La Mesa are hosting La Mesa’s Day of Remembrance on the one-year anniversary of the events which ensued in the city on the night of May 30, 2020.

The event is taking place at 4 p.m. at the church courtyard of La Mesa First United Methodist Church, 4690 Palm Ave., just south of the intersection of Palm Avenue and Lemon Avenue.

Dr. Akilah Weber from the 79th State Assembly District joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the Day of Remembrance event.

Dr. Weber recounted the event, telling viewers that the protest against police brutality started out peaceful and well-intentioned, adding that she had joined, but when night fell, a different group came in and looting and property damage ensued.

The event is meant to not only remember the deaths of George Floyd, but also the incident between Amaurie Johnson and La Mesa police officer Matthew Dages, events that led up to May 30, 2020 in which people of color were not treated with respect, and to recall the coalition of people who cleaned up the rubble in the days following.