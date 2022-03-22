Nonprofit creates cabin village for homeless moms in East San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The construction of a small cluster of cabins in San Diego’s East County is underway, intended to house young homeless mothers and serve as a model for other communities looking for homeless shelter alternatives.

Local nonprofit Amikas organized the construction, which will sit next to the Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon.

Since its inception in 2009, Amikas has had a mission of housing women, children, female veterans and has spent the last five years pushing for cabins to be made in order to provide a safe and secure shelter for homeless folks who may otherwise be sleeping on sidewalks or in canyons.

Rolland Slade, Lead Pastor at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the details of the cabin villages.