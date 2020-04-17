Nonprofit Launches Quarantine Coding Club: Teaches kids how they can be part of the Digital Solution to COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since COVID-19 shut down SDUSD schools, the staff at ThoughtSTEM and MetaCoders have collaborated to create an online Coding Club that teaches students how they can build technologies to help their own virus-afflicted communities.

“The goal is to empower students to build their own digital solutions to solve problems they might see in their households and neighborhoods,” says MetaCoders co-founder, Lindsey Handley, Ph.D. “I don’t think every student who joins our online program will necessarily build the next COVID-19 app, but I do believe they’ll come away with a sense that coding is more than just building video games – it can be an incredibly powerful tool for contributing to and connecting your community.”

They’re calling the program Quarantine Coding Club: Parents can register their K-12 students for 1-hr sessions on days and times convenient for them. “One of our goals was flexibility,” says Jordan Hisamoto, MetaCoders Program Manager. “We know families’ lives have been turned upside down by COVID-19.” New curriculum is available on a daily basis so that students always have new online activities to look forward to with their favorite instructors.

Lindsey Handley, Ph.D. Co-Founder of MetaCoders, joined KUSI News via Skype to tell us more about the program and how you can get your child signed up.