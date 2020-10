Nonprofit Magnificent Mamas helps support single mothers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Magnificent Mamas a nonprofit organization that helps support single mothers and their children of crisis.

Amanda Gray is the founder and she is has been in the fundraising Circuit for over 15 years.

The non-profit is kicking off its virtual 5K. People can walk anytime in the month of October domestic violence month.  With a donation, you get our exclusive superhero shirt.