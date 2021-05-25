Nonprofit Miracle Babies to hold Miracle Circle Auxiliary this week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local nonprofit Miracle Babies is on a mission to reunite parents with hospitalized newborns by giving transportation and supportive services.

Family connection in the early weeks of an infant’s life is absolutely critical for long-term health, emphasized both Dr. Mona Hacker and Valerie Robbins, Co-chairs and Miracle Circle Members.

The organization is celebrating its Miracle Circle Auxiliary on May 26 at La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel.

The annual Breakfast at Tiffany’s will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring a cocktail reception, a decadent brunch, and an exciting program.

The event will operate at 50% capacity with tables six-feet apart.

Tickets go for $200 per person.

To purchase tickets and become a member of the Miracle Circle, please visit www.miraclebabies.org