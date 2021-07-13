Nonprofit organization serving seniors resumes their onsite services





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been 481 days since the Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center were told to close immediately due to the pandemic.

They officially reopened on July 12, much to the exuberance of the seniors who previously frequented the Center, where low-income or homeless seniors could get meals, classes, information about benefits, dental care, or even companionship.

Paul Downey, President and CEO of Serving Seniors, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the grand reopening.