Nonprofit ‘Outside The Lens’ launches its San Diego Media Makers program

LIBERTY STATION (KUSI)- Outside the Lens is a nonprofit organization at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station dedicated to amplifying marginalized youth voices through photography, filmmaking, and digital media art, catalyzing change within themselves, their community, and the world. Outside The Lens allows students to capture and share their stories through photography.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there and spoke with educator, Kevin Tung about the programs they offer. Tung says, “It’s a great opportunity because a lot of our students aren’t able to explore and share their personal stories in school. We help them explore through art.”

Outside the Lens recently launched their newest program is called San Diego Media Makers, an inclusive, transformative film and new media production studio and learning center. The program is guided by the philosophy that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) need creative, educational, social & economic opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency and community inclusion.

The skills they learn in these professional development workshops will provide space for artists to publicize their work, gain a following, and build their careers as working artists.

This program began November 1, 2021 with a virtual format and are now looking forward to an in-person spring session beginning February 7 and running through May 20. To learn more about media makers email: mediamakers@outsidethelens.org