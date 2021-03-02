Nonprofit to hold panel on military ladies for Women’s History Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – March is Women’s History Month and San Diego-based nonprofit Foundation for Women Warriors will be hosting a virtual event panel, showcasing women veterans.

The virtual event, “Herstory: Leadership, Career Change & Continued Service,” is free and open to the public.

Veterans on the panel will reflect on their individual experiences as women in military, leadership skills gained, challenges they overcame while transitioning to civilian life, and how they now continue to impact their communities.

After the panel, there will be a Q&A.

The event takes place March 10 at 5:30 p.m.

Register for the event here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7iyO_MJTSNKN1gmAbw9veQ

Jodie Grenier, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for Women Warriors, joined KUSI to discuss the virtual panel.

To learn more about the Foundation for Women Warriors visit: https://foundationforwomenwarriors.org