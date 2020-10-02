Nora Vargas discusses campaign against Ben Hueso for County Board of Supervisors District 1





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Next month, voters in San Diego County District 1 will choose Supervisor Greg Cox’s successor.

On the ballot will be State Senator Ben Hueso, and Southwestern Community College Trustee and healthcare advocate, Nora Vargas.

Both candidates are Democrats, so Cox’s seat will be flipped from red to blue.

Vargas’ website says she is excited to run and, “as a healthcare advocate, I’ve been in some tough fights, championing expanded healthcare services, women’s reproductive rights and health education for youth and families.”

Vargas was also an executive at Planned Parenthood and says her experience in healthcare makes her the better candidate to represent the district in the middle of a pandemic.

Nora Vargas discussed her campaign and policies with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.

