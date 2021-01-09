Nora Vargas discusses first week as County Supervisor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The three new members of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors Monday took their oaths of office virtually, rather than in person, due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Joel Anderson (District 2), Terra Lawson-Remer (District 3) and Nora Vargas (District 1) were sworn in.

Vargas, a former Southwestern Community College board member and the first Latina to serve on the Board of Supervisors, replaces Greg Cox, who termed out after holding the seat for 25 years. She defeated state Sen. Ben Hueso in the November election.

Vargas gave part of her acceptance speech in Spanish. She praised frontline workers fighting the pandemic and said she will fight to aid residents and small businesses during this difficult time.

“I am proud of being a community organizer, and that’s not going to change,” Vargas said. “Our path from this pandemic will not be easy. I am committed to hitting the ground running from day one.”

Vargas said she will “work for a county that is responsive to our needs,” and wants families to know that “in me, they will have an advocate on the board fighting for them every day.”

On Tuesday Vargas The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to select Nora Vargas as vice-chairman.

Vargas joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her first week as a County Supervisor.