Nora Vargas joins the Regional Task Force on the Homeless’s Continuum of Care Advisory Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two of the region’s newest elected officials and five civic leaders with experience in housing and homelessness have joined the Regional Task Force on the Homeless’s (RTFH) Continuum of Care (CoC) Advisory Board of Directors.

County Supervisor Nora Vargas and San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Stephen Whitburn have assumed the elected official seats on the board, which were recently vacated by County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and former City Councilmember Chris Ward, respectively.

In November 2020, the RTFH separated its board of directors into a policy advisory board and a new, financially oriented board more akin to traditional nonprofit boards. By doing so the RTFH created a stronger governance infrastructure for the organization tasked with leading the region’s efforts to end homelessness.

The Advisory Board, or CoC, on which these new members will serve, convenes the region’s elected officials, service providers, civic leaders and those with lived experience for discussions about policy and best practices.

“I am looking forward to serving on the Regional Task Force on the Homeless’s Continuum of Care Advisory Board of Directors. Now, more than ever, we need a regional approach to address our homelessness crisis, especially now with the impact COVID has had on our unsheltered population,” Vargas said. “With a strong collaborative, I am confident we can expand our region’s resources as well as optimize programs to ensure we are removing barriers and connecting people with the wraparound services they need.”

The CoC advises on new and emerging initiatives and coordination of services throughout the region. And it is responsible for policy, advocacy and research; the annual countywide Point-in-Time Count; and management of the region’s Coordinated Entry System (CES) and Homeless Management Information System (HMIS).

The second board, the 501c3 Non-Profit Board, focuses on the fiscal oversight of the organization, acquiring funding and allocating it where it’s needed most.