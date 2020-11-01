Nora Vargas on final stretch in County Supervisor District 1 race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Change is coming to the South Bay regarding the County Supervisor who represents District 1. Republican Supervisor Greg Cox has represented District 1 for 25 years but he can no longer run due to term limits.

District 1 ranges from Coronado to San Ysidro, and stretches as far East as Chula Vista. Voters will replace the moderate Republican with one of the two Democrat candidates.

State Senator Ben Hueso and Southwestern College Board Member Nora Vargas are the candidates running in this election. If elected, Vargas would be the first Latino to represent the heavily Latino district.

Vargas said she has been a healthcare advocate for over 20 years and thinks she has a lot of experience to bring to the Board of Supervisors. Explaining, “my background in healthcare is what I think we need first and foremost as we try to navigate the pandemic.”

Vargas want to strengthen the County Health & Human Services department in order to successfully fight the coronavirus.

She also wants to implement a climate action plan for the community, and prioritize public infrastructure projects to bring an economic recovery.

Nora Vargas joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her policy positions as her campaign enters the final week of the campaign.