Nora Vargas projected to win San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A health executive is leading Wednesday in her bid to claim an open seat on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

District 1 board member Greg Cox termed out, meaning the board will have a new member.

Cox, a Republican, has been in office since 1995, representing the district that includes National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and Coronado, along with 19 communities within the city of San Diego, including Barrio Logan and Sunset Cliffs. It also features the unincorporated communities of Bonita, East Otay Mesa, Lincoln Acres and Sunnyside.

Nora Vargas, a health executive, expanded on an early lead in the race to replace him, securing 55% of the vote to 45% for state Sen. Ben Hueso.

Both Vargas and Hueso are Democrats.

Hueso, a former San Diego City Council member, has represented Senate District 40 since 2013.

Vargas is a vice president of Planned Parenthood of the Southwest and also serves on the Southwest Community College board.