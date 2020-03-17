Nordstrom closes its North America stores for two weeks

LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – Nordstrom said Tuesday that it will close all its stores in North America for two weeks, with immediate effect.

“The situation is changing rapidly, and to do our part in slowing the spread of the virus, we have decided to temporarily close all our stores,” said a statement co-signed by co-presidents Erik & Pete Nordstrom. “This decision includes all our U.S. and Canada stores. We remain open and ready to serve you through our apps and online at Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com…”

“We realize the impact a closure can have on our store employees, and this is not a decision we made lightly. We want to take care of them as best we can and will be providing them with pay and benefits during this two- week period as well as providing additional resources to help them through this challenging time.

“There is no question this is a time of great uncertainty. While we don’t know exactly what the future may hold, we feel confident that by sticking together and supporting each other, we’ll emerge from this stronger than before.”