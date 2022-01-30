Nor’easter storm update with Allie Wagner

NEW YORK CITY (KUSI) – A powerful Nor’easter has been bearing down on the East Coast this weekend, stacking up snow in some of America’s largest cities.

Blizzard warnings are in place for over 10 million people across 10 states.

Several governors have declared state of emergencies as white-out conditions are expected in some areas.

Thousands of flights have been canceled as a result and authorities are urging everyone to stay off the roads as much as possible.

The storm has knocked out power for many, with an emphasis on Massachusetts, where 90,000 customers were in the dark.

The storm has been classified as a “Nor’easter,” due to the way the winds over the coastal areas usually come from the northeast and are typically most impactful from September to April.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner was live from Central Park in New York City with updates on the blizzard on both Saturday and Sunday.