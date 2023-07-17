Norman Powell hosting Free Basketball Camp for Kids in Pt. Loma

POINT LOMA (KUSI) – Whether you’re a seasoned cornhole or pickleball player, or just looking for a good time, Understand the Grind Foundation Celebrity Cornhole & Pickleball Tournament is for you.

Watch as celebrity players battle it out on the courts, or join in the action yourself and show off your skills. With prizes and giveaways throughout the day, there’s something for everyone.

But it’s not just about the games – this event is also a fundraiser for the Understand the Grind Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping young people develop the skills and mindset needed to succeed in life… founded by Norman Powell of the LA Clippers.

Powell joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his upcoming free basketball camp.

Celebrities Include:

Norman Powell

Paul George

Cheryl Miller

Tanner Fox

Reggie Jackson

Paul Miller

Steve Ballmer

Bill Walton

Andre Reed

Ryan Ochoa

Coach Rob

Robert “Roco” Covington

Terrance Mann

With Celebrity Guest Host :

Anthony Anderson