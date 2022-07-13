Norman Powell returns home for Understand the Grind dinner, honoring several Lincoln Hornets

NBA Champion and current Clippers guard Norman Powell returns home to San Diego for an evening with his Understand the Grind Foundation.

The Lincoln alum honoring prominent Lincoln Hornets who have made a difference at the school and the community, including his former basketball coach Jeff Harper-Harris and Hornet’s football coach David Dunn.

Hear from the former Lincoln standout Norman Powell on what it means doing the extra work off the court!