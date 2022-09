North America Lamborghini CEO Andrea Baldi showcases the 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The famed sports car company Lamborghini has a new North America CEO, Andrea Baldi.

Baldi sat down with KUSI’s Paul Rudy in the studio to discuss his career, new position and future of Lamborghini on Good Morning San Diego.

But before that interview (above), Baldi and KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall showcased the brand new, 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante (below).