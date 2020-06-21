North Coast Calvary Chapel opened with COVID-19 restrictions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several restrictions have been lifted for outdoor church services as San Diego moves further into phase three of reopening.

Pastor Mark Foreman from North Coast Calvary Chapel joined Good Morning San Diego with details on what is and isn’t allowed.

Current restrictions in churches include a maximum of 25% of the room’s capacity or 100 customers, or whichever is lowest, and typical sanitizing and facial coverings required.