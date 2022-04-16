North Coast Calvary gearing up to hold Easter Sunday services





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pastor Foreman of North Coast Calvary joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” ahead of Easter Sunday to give a preview of Easter services.

Pastor Foreman happens to be the father of Jon and Tim from the Christian American rock band, Switchfoot.

Their Easter sunrise service will be held at Ponto Beach at 7 a.m.

Following the Easter sunrise service, baptisms will be held at 8:15 a.m., also at Ponto Beach.