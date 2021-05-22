North County brush fire burns seven acres, shuts down I-15

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A brush fire burned at least seven acres northwest of Escondido today, shutting down the southbound Interstate 15 freeway, according to multiple North County fire agencies.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. near I-15 and Deer Springs Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.

“Air Attack 330 advising the fire is holding at six acres, also stating three spot fires are beginning to grow, will now become main priority. One additional helitanker has launched for a total of three helicopters,” Southern California Air Operations tweeted at around 1 p.m.

At 1:44 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire had grown to seven acres and crews were expecting to stay on the scene well into the evening.

All lanes of southbound I-15 south of Gopher Canyon Road were closed at 1:23 p.m., said Caltrans San Diego. Traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Gopher Canyon Road.

There was no immediate threat to structures, according to the San Marcos Fire Department.

Winds in the area were gusting at around 15 mph, the National Weather Service said.