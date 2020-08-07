North County DanceArts forced to permanently close after 40 years of operations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed on all businesses and most specifically dance studios/fitness centers/gyms that allow for only 50% of clientele to be served cause trouble for all businesses targeted by the government regulation.

Furthermore, with some of the school districts conducting classes online for the first semester of the school year increasing fear in parents to consider NOT placing their children/teens in organized activities/sports are only making the future look worse.

Unfortunately, these circumstances prompted an early retirement for Tanya and Louis McKay, owners of North County DanceArts. After 40 years of dance and being the oldest Dance studio in San Diego, North County DanceArts closed its doors for good on Sunday, August 2nd.

North County DanceArts began as Louis McKay Dance Studio in Solana Beach in 1980 and expanded with locations in Rancho Penasquitos, La Costa, Del Mar (Whirl Ballroom) and Carmel Valley (current location) during the 40 year run. Louis McKay Dance Studio became North County DanceArts, Inc. in 1994.

Tanya and Louis McKay discussed their decision to permanently close and how they plan to celebrate a final goodbye with their students on Good Morning San Diego.