North County Food Bank sees record-shattering food distribution since pandemic began

VISTA (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank has seen record-shattering amounts of food distribution since the pandemic began.

The San Diego Food Bank hopes to expand resources in the future, not just with food, such as health clinics, day cares, or financial literacy, said Jim Floros, San Diego Food Bank President & CEO.

