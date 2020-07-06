North County leaders create campaign to support hospitality businesses amid pandemic

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Several North County community leaders and organizations have banded together to create a joint marketing campaign with the goal of supporting hospitality businesses that have been hit so hard from COVID-19.

Each week they will promote a different property on social media, encouraging folks to have a mini getaway and enjoy their local amenities. “We live in such a beautiful place, let’s enjoy some staycations in our own backyard,” said San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones.

Jones joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the new campaign and why it is important to support struggling businesses.

The full list of featured properties are hosted on the North EDC website: https://sdnedc.org/with-love-nc/