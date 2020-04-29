North County mayors call for reopening at least some businesses on May 1st

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While Governor Newsom says we are potentially ‘weeks away from phase two,’ North County mayors are calling for at least “some businesses to be re-opened within the next couple of days.”

Led by County Supervisor Jim Desmond, who represents the region, the “Corridor-78 Mayors” are coming together to ask the governor to make some changes come may first.

Supervisor Jim Desmond joined KUSI to talk more about that proposed reopening of North County by this Friday.