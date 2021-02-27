North County parents sue state to overturn school reopening rules

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – The Carlsbad Chapter of The Parent Association has sued Gov. Gavin Newsom along with other state leaders, claiming that the state’s rules unfairly prevent North County districts from reopening schools and as a result their children are anguishing.

Under the current rules, middle and high schools in San Diego County are not allowed to resume in-person classes until the County moves from the purple tier to the red tier.

Collectively, parents from five North County Districts, Carlsbad Unified, San Dieguito Union High, Poway Unified, Oceanside Unified and San Marcos Unified

Scott Davison, Co-Director of Carlsbad Chapter of The Parent Association, joined KUSI to discuss the lawsuit.