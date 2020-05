North County Pastor Mark Foreman shares his thoughts on reopening churches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Governor Newsom gave the approval for houses of worship to reopen, but services will look a lot different than before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

There will be strict regulations for churches including, limiting capacity to 25% or 100 people, no passing of collection items, and limited singing.

North Coast Calvary Church Pastor, Mark Foreman, discussed the reopening of his church on KUSI News.