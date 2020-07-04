North County Staycation campaign to support hospitality businesses

The Innovate78 cities, San Diego North EDC, Chambers of Commerce and MainStreet Associations banded together to create a joint marketing campaign with the main goal of supporting North County hospitality businesses that have been hit so hard from COVID-19.

Each week they will promote a different property on social media, encouraging folks to have a mini getaway and enjoy their local amenities. “We live in such a beautiful place, let’s enjoy some staycations in our own backyard,” said San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones.

The full list of featured properties are hosted on the North EDC website: https://sdnedc.org/with-love-nc/