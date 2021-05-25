North County Transit District resumes summer schedule Memorial Day weekend





NORTH COUNTY (KUSI) – Starting Memorial Day weekend, North County Transit District will be resuming their summer schedule, which had diminished due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The popular Coaster 699, or the Padres train, and transit to the San Diego County Fair are also returning.

The district took advantage of the hiatus to refurbish their coach cars with improved wi-fi and fresh new seating.

Since the refurbishment projects takes about two years to complete, there is still a chance that a rider may be placed in an old coach.

But it is more likely that guests will ride in a refurbished coach, Tony Kranz, North County Transit District’s Board Chair and Deputy Mayor of Encinitas, added.

Masks are still necessary for public transport, as according to Federal Transit Administration.

To learn more on how NCTD is keeping the public safe during COVID-19, visit GoNCTD.com/Coronavirus.