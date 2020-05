North Harbor Drive gets much needed makeover during coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanks to a lack of traffic, particularly at the airport, North Harbor Drive is getting a much needed facelift.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman shows us how the necessary repaving involves several miles of one of San Diego’s principle thoroughfares.

Covid silver lining, w lack of traffic- see Airport, N Harbor Dr getting much needed facelift. Details starting at 4 KUSI pic.twitter.com/gbfas9ZmY2 — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) May 12, 2020