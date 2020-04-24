North Park diner owner helps people in quarantine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s no one in the booths at the North Park Diner but owner Harry Kim is finding ways to keep busy. He’s cooking meals to be delivered to those in need; to homeless men and women who are in quarantine because of COVID-19.

The diner owner was asked to help when homeless service provider, PATH went to the business association, North Park Main Street last week looking for a local restaurant to provide hot meals for people in quarantine. That request came last Thursday.

By Friday, Angela Landsberg, the executive director of North Park Main Street said Harry Kim had agreed to provide the meals. On Monday, the first of Kim’s hot meals were rolling out of the diner.

Kim is receiving about five dollars for every meal which barely covers his food costs. Because of the pandemic, Kim had to lay off his entire staff. These days, it’s just him and his wife in the kitchen.

Landsberg said while small business owners like Harry Kim are helping to support the community, she’s asking community members to order take out food or buy online gift certificates to help North Park’s small businesses survive the pandemic.

To find out how you can support these neighborhood restaurants and shops, go to NorthParkMainStreet.com