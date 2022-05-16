North Park Music Fest brings over 40 bands, unique food and drinks to San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A first-time event, the North Park Music Fest, is bringing over 40 bands for all-ages to enjoy music, drinks, food, and more from May 21-22 on the newly-built North Park Mini Park.

The event takes place on 30th Street and North Park Way in the heart of one of San Diego’s trendiest neighborhoods.

Hours for the event on Saturday go from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the event click here.

Angela Landsberg, Executive Director of North Park Main Street, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the event.