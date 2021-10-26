North Park restaurants told to remove outdoor patios to build bus lanes

NORTH PARK (KUSI) – Some of the most popular restaurants in North Park got some unsettling news recently.

The City of San Diego has announced that new bus lanes are going in — and some of those outdoor patios are going out.

The outdoor patios emerged during pandemic restrictions on indoor dining, and quickly became a popular way to dine in San Diego’s temperate weather.

One patio was just completed last Wednesday and restaurant owners were told to take it down the same day.

