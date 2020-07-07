North Park’s Brewpub owner pleads for more outdoor dining accomodations





NORTH PARK (KUSI) – Mayor Kevin Faucloner is expected to announce that he will loosen some city regulations to allow restaurants to operate with more outdoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes on the same day that restaurants around the county must close their indoor dining spaces.

KUSI’s Sasha Foo spoke with the owner of Brewpub in North Park who is pleading for help in order to serve his customers.

Directly after Foo’s Interview, Mayor Faulconer announced the executive order. Watch him describe it below.

KUSI News Live Mayor Faulconer signs executive order allowing restaurants to expand outdoor operations Posted by KUSI News on Tuesday, July 7, 2020