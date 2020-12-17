Notorious Burgers in Carlsbad prepares to reopen dining services after judge’s ruling





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – A local eatery, Notorious Burgers had to let go of almost their entire staff due to the State’s stay-at-home order. However, A San Diego Superior Court judge, Joel R. Wohlfeil wrote in his nine-page ruling that the state of California and San Diego County have not provided evidence tying the spread of COVID-19 or lack of intensive care unit bed capacity to live adult entertainment or businesses with restaurant service.

Notorious Burgers and Notorious BBQ owner, Brian Gruber says, “We are going to open both locations and we are going to do it safely.”

Gruber told KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon that Notorious BBQ in the Carlsbad Windmill has been hit the hardest. Gruber plans to open that location as well but there will be a delay due to having let go most of his staff.

The County has suspended enforcement efforts on restaurant’s for in-person dining. #notoriousburgers in Carlsbad will re-open their doors today. The owner says, “Before we were shut down, we were doing everything right. We continue to do so and will open today.” @KUSINews — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) December 17, 2020