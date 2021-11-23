Free first year online subscription in honor of the one year anniversary of Black SD Magazine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A year ago today Michael Cox in the midst of the pandemic created an African American Lifestyle magazine, thus Black SD Magazine was created. His goal was to create something that told, highlighted, and featured the community in ways that illustrated everything but being monolithic.

The company is celebrating its anniversary and first official year in business with the launch of it’s digital version of the print magazine. The print copies will always be available, but digital will be a way for Black SD Magazine to expand to a larger audience quicker.

You can sign up for a free first year here https://blacksdmagazine.com/black-sd-magazine-digital-access/

On Tuesday, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with CEO of Black SD Magazine, Michael Cox, about his successes.