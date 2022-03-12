NSEFU Wildlife Conservation Foundation hosts first annual ‘Rock the Wild’ fundraiser





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first annual Rock the Wild festival put on by the Nsefu Wildlife Conservation Foundation will be coming to San Diego later in March, seeking to raise funds for the wildlife in Zambia and finding alternatives to poaching.

Coe Lewis of Nsefu Wildlife Conservation Foundation joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the details of the festival.

The event takes place at the Jolly Joker Tavern located at 5225 Kearny Villa Rd. on March 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The 21+ event will include a silent auction, door prizes, $10 donation at the door, and opportunity drawings.

The Farmers SD, Sledd, Roni Lee, and Black Star Sinners will be playing at the event.

To learn more about the event, click here.