Number of coronavirus cases in San Diego County jumps to 297





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The number of coronavirus cases in San Diego County has increased to 297, up 55 from Tuesday. That ties the highest day-over-day increase in cases yet.

277 of those individuals are San Diego County residents.

Of those positive-testing individuals, 59 have been hospitalized, 29 critically.

There have been two deaths from coronavirus in San Diego County.