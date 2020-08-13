NXPT Fit moves workouts outside amid COVID-19

NXPT Fit has been voted San Diego’s number one gym multiple times. What separates NXPT from the rest is the trainers, staff, and their dedication to the slogan, “no excuses”. Training ranges from yoga, bootcamp, spin, and lifting. Each trainer has an expertise in one or more of the categories allowing NXPT to be a place for all types of fitness levels.

Following guidelines from the CDC, NXPT is dedicated to making the safety of their members and staff the number one priority.

NXPT holds visual workouts for those who aren’t ready to explore the gym. However, most NXPT members are still working out at the facility but they are doing so in the parking lot. Gym owner Dan Hark says, “Gavin Newsom’s guidelines have been frustrating to deal with, especially the constant change. However, we as fitness experts adapt and that’s exactly what we’ve been doing”.

NXPT is offering a ten day trial for $10. You can sign up by visiting their website at: https://www.nxptfit.com