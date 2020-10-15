NY Post columnist Miranda Devine explains how they obtained Hunter Biden’s laptop





NEW YORK (KUSI) – New emails published by the New York Post reveal that Hunter Biden did in fact introduce his father, then VP Joe Biden, to a Ukrainian Energy Official less than a year before pressuring officials in Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating the company.

According to emails obtained by the New York Post, the never before revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation from the Ukrainian Energy Official that shows to be sent to Hunter Biden in 2015.

The email referenced, one of many, comes about a year after Hunter Biden joined the Burisma Board with a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.

Hunter had no energy experience, and even admitted that his father’s position as VP helped him get that position.

All this data was recovered from one of Hunter Biden’s laptops that he dropped off at a Delaware repair shop to be fixed. Biden abandoned the laptop for months, and stiffed the owner of the shop. That’s when the owner called the FBI to try and report the content, and eventually ended up giving the hard drive to Rudy Giuliani because he was the only person who would take him seriously.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain in more detail how Giuliani ended up giving them Hunter Biden’s hard drive containing thousands of emails, photos, and other information about his life and work.

In reference to the NY Post’s first published article about the Biden’s corruption titled, “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad,” Devine said, “there’s plenty more where that came from.”

Furthermore, after the NY Post published the article, Devine published an opinion piece title, “Voters have right to know what Joe Biden did for son Hunter.”

Devine wrote, “The bombshell email, discovered on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop computer, calls into question Joe Biden’s honesty in every denial he has made about his son’s controversial business dealings in countries where his father wielded power. It raises questions about why Hunter, with zero experience in energy policy or Ukrainian affairs, but with a history of serious and chronic drug abuse, would have been paid so handsomely by an energy firm for the five years he served on its board. The obvious implication is that Hunter was paid to buy influence with his father. And, in fact, another email obtained by The Post reinforces that suspicion.”

Devine discussed everything surrounding the NY Post’s bombshell story on Good Morning San Diego.

