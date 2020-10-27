NY Post columnist Miranda Devine gives update on Hunter Biden corruption allegations





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An email highlighted by the New York Post is an April 2015 message that it said was sent to Hunter Biden by Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to Burisma’s board. In it, he thanks the younger Biden “for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent (sic) some time together. It’s realty (sic) an honor and pleasure.”

The wording makes it unclear if he actually met Joe Biden. The Biden campaign said in a statement that it had reviewed Biden’s schedules from the time and that no meeting as described by the newspaper took place.

NY Post columnist Miranda Devine joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the story on Good Morning San Diego.

Hunter Biden himself has not spoken publicly in recent weeks, including to confirm whether or not the laptop is his. The Biden campaign has also not addressed that question, though a lawyer for Hunter Biden, George Mesires, said in a statement that “we have no idea where this came from, and certainly cannot credit anything that Rudy Giuliani provided to the NY Post.”

Some former national security officials and other experts said the episode raised multiple red flags of a possible Russian disinformation effort, especially given the involvement of Giuliani and his active role in promoting an anti-Biden narrative on Ukraine.

But John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, knocked down that idea, saying, “The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there’s no intelligence that supports that.”

The FBI appeared to endorse Ratcliffe’s position in a letter to a Senate committee that had requested information on the laptop.

“Regarding the subject of your letter, we have nothing to add at this time to the October 19th public statement by the Director of National Intelligence about the available actionable intelligence,” wrote Jill Tyson, director of the office of Congressional Affairs, in the letter to Sen. Ron Johnson, the Republican chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Tyson also said she could not confirm or deny the existence of any investigation, in keeping with Justice Department practice.