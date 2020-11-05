NY Post columnist Miranda Devine says don’t count Donald Trump out

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the election is still undecided, NY Post columnist tells KUSI News that you shouldn’t count Donald Trump out.

The coronavirus brought widescale mail-in voting across the country, something many people were weary about because of the potential fraud.

As it turns out, there are some unusual activities going on across the country, mainly in the battleground states that everyone knew President Trump needed to win to ensure re-election.

NY Post columnist Miranda Devine joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to sift through the hysteria and breakdown what is really happening regarding the 2020 election.