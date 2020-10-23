NY Post columnist Miranda Devine says the Hunter Biden emails are real





NEW YORK (KUSI) – The man listed as the recipient of an email, published by the New York Post, detailing a business arrangement involving a Chinese company and members of the Biden family, has confirmed that the emails in question are “genuine.”

Just 90-minutes before the final presidential debate, Hunter Biden’s ex-business associate Tony Bobulinski held a press conference accusing Democratic nominee Joe Biden of lying about his involvement in his family’s overseas business dealings. Essentially proving that Biden has been lying about his involvement the whole time.

Bobulinski said, “I have heard Joe Biden say he has never discussed his dealings with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.

Bobulinski confirmed that Joe Biden was “the big guy” referenced in the emails, and refuted the claim by Joe Biden that he doesn’t know anything about these business dealings and it is part of a “Russian disinformation campaign.”

NY Post columnist Miranda Devine joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the bombshell story how it has held its ground as truth on Good Morning San Diego.