NY Times calls out CDC on misguided information related to COVID-19 transmission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent New York Times article is claiming that the CDC misinformed the public when it came to releasing the percentage rate of COVID-19 transmissions outdoors.

Data Analyst Justin Hart joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the article further.

The CDC claimed that the risk of outdoor transmission while wearing a mask was less than 10%.

Hart argued that even that number is exaggerated, and that outdoor transmission risk is so low that it could not even be gauged.

The inaccurate risk level estimated by the CDC, Hart said, has resulted in missed child immunizations and increased domestic abuse of children, among other adverse outcomes.