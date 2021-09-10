NYC Firefighter Joe Trujillo was buried alive twice by debris from the falling towers on 9/11





NYC Firefighter Joe Trujillo, a true hero, remembers joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss his miraculous story from September 11th, 2001.

Trujillo was a 25 year Lieutenant with the NYC Fire Department, but is now retired on disability.

He set up a press conference to introduce his new “Billy Blazes” action figure for Fisher-Price Toys, as part of their Rescue Heroes collection. Ironically, the introduction was scheduled for September 11, 2001, in Manhattan.

That morning, Trujillo saw the first plane crash into the North Tower, and he went to the scene to begin assisting with the rescue efforts.

Joe’s website described what happened next writing, “While Joe was involved in the rescue operation, the South tower fell at 9:59 a.m. Joe was buried alive with a fractured skull, broken ribs, broken arm, crushed spine and heavy internal bleeding. Shortly after being found alive in the rubble, they removed Joe on a long spine board and placed him on the deck of a boat on the Hudson River, with the expectation of getting him to a hospital.”

Continuing, “as emergency personnel were holding his split scalp together, the North Tower fell and buried Joe alive again. He was alone in the engine room.”

Trujillo shared his personal perspective of that tragic day in more detail with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries.

For more information on Joe Trujillo visit: www.joetorrillo.com

