NYPD identify suspect at large in connection with Brooklyn subway attack





BROOKLYN, NEW YORK (KUSI) – New York police have identified the suspect believed to have opened fire in a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning.

The suspect is 62-year-old Frank James who put on a gas mask, released a gas canister, and fired his gun 33 times about 20 seconds after the train took off.

At least 29 people were left with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, said hospital representatives.

Investigators have acquired cell phone video from an eyewitness that shows the suspect and a U-Haul cargo van in connection with the shooting.

Officials used a credit card to identify the suspect.

The shooting has not be named as an act of terrorism but they haven’t ruled anything out, according to the NYPD commissioner.

James rented the U-Haul van on April 11 from a Philadelphia store, according to company records.

Records revealed that James rented the van using a Wisconsin license that had a Milwaukee address.

The reservation was made on April 6 and scheduled to be picked up on April 11 at 2:01 p.m. E.T.