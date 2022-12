Ocean Beach business is robbed twice as neighborhood crime increases





OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Ocean Beach is no exception to the county’s extreme issues of homelessness. Recently, however, crime has spiked in the area as well.

A coffee shop called Template has been broken into and robbed twice in the last month, costing the business roughly $2,000.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live on the scene to talk to locals and employees about the robberies.