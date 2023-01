OB Pier closes indefinitely due to storm damages

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Ocean Beach pier is the longest concrete pier in the world, and as such attracts over 500,000 tourists each year.

For four of the last five years, the pier has faced closures due to storm related damages.

This year, closures may last until as late as Memorial Day.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Ocean Beach with details.